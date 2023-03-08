Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.56 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Rogers worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rogers by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

