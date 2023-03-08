Marshall Wace LLP Sells 241,936 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,936 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

