Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.67% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $588,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 344,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCOB opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

