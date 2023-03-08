Marshall Wace LLP Sells 62,522 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.44% of Fabrinet worth $15,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

