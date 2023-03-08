Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 309,374 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,374 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.70% of DiamondHead worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in DiamondHead by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 188,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead by 183.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 938,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DiamondHead by 2,354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 299,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 287,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHHC stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto acquired 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

