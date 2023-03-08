Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,536 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NYSE NSTD opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.