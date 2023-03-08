Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,059,587 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,059,587 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 183.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

