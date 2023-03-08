Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,881,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nokia Oyj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

