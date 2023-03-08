BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,878 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLU opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

