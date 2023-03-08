Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,504,961 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Embraer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 174.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

