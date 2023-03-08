Marshall Wace LLP Has $18.86 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in State Street by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 3.9 %

STT opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.