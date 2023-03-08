Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Down 6.6 %

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

AA stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.