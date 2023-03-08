Marshall Wace LLP Invests $19.03 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 623,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,910,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Antero Resources Company Profile

AR opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

