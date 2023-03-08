Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 81.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,199 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.