Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.31 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,969 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Roku worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after buying an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

