Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

