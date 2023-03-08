3,592 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

