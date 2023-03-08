Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stake Lessened by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $4,488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 238,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 260.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.