Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 40,754 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of Arrow Electronics worth $72,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

