Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $74,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after buying an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after buying an additional 611,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

