CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,177,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $77,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

