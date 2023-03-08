176,927 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

