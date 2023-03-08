Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 97,300 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Upwork worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Upwork by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

