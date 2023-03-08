Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $127.72 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.