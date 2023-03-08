Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 18.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 20.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 125,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

