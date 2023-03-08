Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $24.59. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 24,523 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDNY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,843,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.