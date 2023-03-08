Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.88. Grindr shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 35,157 shares changing hands.

Grindr Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindr stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr Inc. ( NYSE:GRND Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

