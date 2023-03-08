Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.15. The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.67. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 1,989,539 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

