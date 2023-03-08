Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up to $37.52

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $38.91. Aramark shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 1,102,584 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.