Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 2,363,088 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.