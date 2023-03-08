Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 2,363,088 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
