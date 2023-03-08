Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.35. Novonix shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 2,467 shares.

Novonix Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Get Novonix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novonix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix in the second quarter worth $69,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novonix during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novonix in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.