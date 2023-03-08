Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Gap Up to $16.72

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $18.10. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 566,115 shares traded.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after buying an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after acquiring an additional 498,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,883 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

