Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $18.74

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $19.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 88,742 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DAWN. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 92,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

