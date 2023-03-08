Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Gap Up to $89.74

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.74, but opened at $94.94. Advanced Drainage Systems shares last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 350,882 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

