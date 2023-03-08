Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,363,088 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRK-A opened at $471,500.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470,511.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450,223.37.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

