REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $12.88. REV Group shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 56,603 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

REV Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.81 million, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 4,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 186,146 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

