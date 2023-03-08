Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.06. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 48,999 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $735.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nextdoor by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.