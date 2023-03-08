Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Short Interest Update

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 297,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,967,592.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 4,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,967,592.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,907. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $583.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

