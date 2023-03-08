PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.66

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 5689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.
PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
