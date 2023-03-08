Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Vinco Ventures Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Vinco Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 371.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 16.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,974,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 262.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 543.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 171.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 515,228 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

