Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Drops By 6.7%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 941,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BBCP opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $429.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBCP shares. TheStreet downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.