Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 477,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFY. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $333.72 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

