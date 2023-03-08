Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 477,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFY. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
In other news, EVP Robert Rowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $333.72 million, a PE ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $13.93.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
