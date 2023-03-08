Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in February

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 11,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

