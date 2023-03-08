Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

