Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Drops By 7.2%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at $26,984,083.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,028 shares of company stock valued at $116,267 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $318.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

