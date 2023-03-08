Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.25

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 86546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $123,008. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.