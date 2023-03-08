Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $146.50 and last traded at $145.44, with a volume of 117122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.