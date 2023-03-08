BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTSW opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

