BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.94

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2584641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.