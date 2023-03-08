Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.89% of Ducommun worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCO opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

